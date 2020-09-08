MEPs in Brussels fear the risk of a hard Brexit is greater now than ever

The UK’s chief Brexit negotiator and the EU’s Michel Barnier meet in London later for an eighth round of trade talks.

The discussions have been described as make-or-break, after the British Prime Minister set a new deadline that’s just five weeks away.

Meanwhile the government here will consider a final plan for preparing for Brexit this morning – one is a trade deal, the other is a no-deal Brexit.

Fianna Fail MEP Barry Andrews believes the chances of a trade agreement by December’s deadline are going backwards.

Waterford MEP Grace O’Sullivan has been telling KCLR’s Sue Nunn on The Way It Is that if the EU negotiators don’t see some movement from the UK side then there might be no agreement, saying “Michel Barnier, if he goes in there & if he meets this hard-nosed, no-move scenario I think we’re definitely going into a hard Brexit”.