We’re set to be battered by strong winds for the remainder of the day.

A Status Yellow Wind warning for the country came into effect at 5am on Thursday morning and will remain in place until 2am on Friday.

Met Éireann is warning of possible power outages and travel disruption.

ESB crews will monitor the situation and deal with any outages at local level.

Motorists and other road users should also be alert to the possibility of fallen trees and other debris.