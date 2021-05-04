Minimum unit pricing for alcohol set to be brought in next January

Minimum unit pricing for alcohol is set to be brought in next January.

Ministers have approved the introduction of minimum unit pricing for alcohol at their weekly Cabinet meeting.

Minister of State at the Department of Health, Frank Feighan, says it will ensure that cheap strong alcohol is not available at what he calls ‘pocket money’ prices.

The lead in time for the measure is January 2022.

The details of the plan will be unveiled at a government press conference on Wednesday.