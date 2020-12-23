Shop Carlow Kilkenny
Minister Charlie McConalogue tests positive for Covid-19

His fellow Cabinet ministers are now restricting their movements

Photo of Shauna McHugh Shauna McHugh Send an email 23/12/2020

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesperson says he has no symptoms and is self-isolating.

All cabinet ministers are now restricting their movements until they’ve been tested and get their result.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has wished his cabinet colleague well;

“I absolutely wish Charlie a safe and speedy recovery from the virus, same to all my colleagues and anybody else. There’s a thousand families in this country, going off figures yesterday, who are waking up to that reality. Our thoughts and well wishes go out to every one of them.”

