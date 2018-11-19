Minister for Health tells local councillors money allocated to expand cardiac care services for South East was never used

The Minister for Health says money was allocated to extend the cardiac care services for the South East but was never used.

Simon Harris met with Fine Gael councillors, including from Kilkenny, at the Ard Fheis on Saturday to discuss the issue of 24/7 cardiac care for the region.

South Kilkenny Councillor Fidelis Doherty says Minister Harris told them the HSE had been allocated the necessary funding in 2017 and again this year.

Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor Doherty says the HSE now has to answer the question about why that funding wasn’t used.

However, she says they were told there is at least going to be some progress now as regards getting a second cath lab as planning permission for a building to house it is going to be submitted shortly.