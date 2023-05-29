Minister for Mental Health and Older People to visit Kilkenny today

Minister for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler is visiting Kilkenny today.

Minister Bulter was invited by TD for Carlow Kilkenny and Minister for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan to visit some key mental health service providers in the city.

On the trip, Minister Butler is stopping off at Ossory Youth, Kilkenny Samaritans and TASK to see how these services provide support, training and community outreach in the county.