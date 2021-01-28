Minister determined to have the Technological University for the South East set up this year

The Higher Education Minister says the government is determined to have a Technological University for the South East by the end of this year.

Speaking at the first meeting of a new Regional Engagement Advisory Group, Simon Harris said he wanted the new TU to be a magnet for investment and catalyst for change.

The first meeting of the advisory group today was co-chaired the Presidents of IT Carlow and Waterford IT.

Minister Harris said: “It is a significant priority for Government, myself as Minister and my department that the South East attains technological university status this year.

“This region is the only one without any university presence and that is a situation that is not good for the region and which must and will be rectified.

“The benefits of a TU are significant –the ability to attract Foreign Direct Investment, to retain and create skills and employment in the region and to give students the highest quality education across all qualification levels, from apprenticeship to doctoral degrees, whilst residing in their own locality.

“I want the TU that emerges in the South East to be a magnet for investment, a driver of regional access and development of all types and a catalyst for innovation and change.”

Dr Patricia Mulcahy, President IT Carlow said: “TUSEI will be of, and for, the south east, but with a national and global perspective and reach. Our local stakeholders have been a key part of our story to-date and will remain so.”

Prof Willie Donnelly, President WIT said: “The members of the advisory group will help us succeed in the final stages of achieving what has been a long-held ambition here in the south east – to establish a university of international standing in and for the region and they will support its development long into the future.”