Minister Heather Humphreys on walkabout of Callan in Co Kilkenny

Minister Heather Humphreys got a first-hand view of where monies her Department’s allocated will be spent in one local town.

Ahead of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party meeting in Kilkenny, she arrived in Callan on Thursday evening for a two-hour walkabout the area which was one of 26 granted €100,000 under the Streetscape Enhancement Scheme.

Accompanied by Senator Martin Conway, Seanad spokesperson on health, and local Cllr Joe Lyons, the Minister for Rural and Community Affairs and Social Protection went on a walkabout of the town which she recently allocated as the local representative outlines:

Minister Heather Humphreys talked to KCLR News’ Edwina Grace about the latest on Citizens Information services, the focus Government has for the upcoming Budget and members awareness of the pressures people are under, as well as her walkabout of Callan: