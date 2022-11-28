Minister Heather Humphreys to officially open upgraded Ardra Loop Walk

A senior government Minister is on a walkabout in County Kilkenny this morning.

Heather Humphreys is opening the Ardra Loop Walk at the Castlecomer Discovery Park after it was upgraded recently.

Manager of the park Kathy Purcell says the new look walk is much more accessible and a great addition to Castlecomer:

“People who are familiar with the park will know we have some beautiful looped walks there. And the Ardra loop which is the 5 kilometre walk has been resurfaced and it’s really beautiful”