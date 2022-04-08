Minister lauds ‘years of work’ by IT Carlow and Waterford IT as he signs order to formally establish South East Technological University

The order to formally establish the South East Technological University next month has been signed.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has put pen to paper on the official document this morning.

Today, I signed the order to establish the South East Technological University from May 1st. Today is the culmination of years of work by people across @waterfordit and @itcarlow. We did it! The South East will finally have a University! pic.twitter.com/iCK2nMir6O — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) April 8, 2022

The brand new facility will come into being on May 1st- a joint venture between IT Carlow and Waterford Institute of Technology.

The Minister has described it as a good day for Carlow, Kilkenny Waterford and Wexford.