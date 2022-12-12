Minister Malcolm Noonan, the Carlow Kilkenny Green Party representative, gets down to business today at COP15 in Montreal

Minister Malcolm Noonan is getting down to business today (Monday) at the COP 15 Biological Diversity summit after flying out to Canada yesterday (Sunday).

The Carlow Kilkenny Green Party representative, who’s the Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, is leading the Irish delegation which will be part of the EU negotiating team over the next week or so in Montreal.

They are trying to hammer out a deal that will provide a plan for over 160 countries to tackle the global biodiversity crisis.

Minister Noonan says it’s significant job of work for him, for the Green Party and for the the Irish Government, telling KCLR News; “This is the first time that Ireland has sent a Minister to a Biodiversity COP for almost 20 years so significant and it reflects thre Programme for Government where biodiversity has been front and centre of what we’ve been trying to achieve”.