Foreign Affairs Minister says no to holidays abroad this summer
Simon Coveney says we should not be booking foreign holidays
The Foreign Affairs Minister has said people shouldn’t book holidays abroad this summer.
Simon Coveney has said government will continue to prioritise public health over economic arguments when it comes to aviation.
However, the Minister said he believes staycations will be allowed and popular for the summer months this year.
Minister Coveney says international travel is still some months off but could return before the end of the year.