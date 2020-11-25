Minister Noonan; “Plan is to open up as much as we can for as long as we can”

It looks like we won’t get news on exiting Level 5 restrictions until Friday evening – but our local Minister says the government is trying to open up as much as they can for as long as they can for Christmas.

A Cabinet meeting has been scheduled for 1pm on Friday to make a decision about easing the covid restrictions next week.

It’s expected a formal announcement will then be made around 6pm that evening, while government sources hope the announcement and press conference will be finished well before the Late Late Toy Show that night.

Junior Minister Malcolm Noonan says he hasn’t got access to the behind the scenes discussions going on this week, but he’s told KCLR that the government is determined to ease the restrictions as much as they feel is safe; “I’m not privy to the Cabinet discussions, but certainly it does look like the thrust of government response to the figures we see would be to try open up as much as we can for as long as we can” he explained. “I think the call from the restaurant associations and cafes etc, is if we open up to stay open. It seems that’s the thrust of what we’re seeing, but it does look like the wet pubs will remain closed for the foreseeable future.”