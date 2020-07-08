Minister Noonan wants to move on from Barry Cowen scandal

The only local Minister wants to draw a line under the Barry Cowen drink driving scandal and get on with the business of government.

Green TD Malcolm Noonan says the new Agriculture Minister’s behaviour was unacceptable when he was caught driving over the limit in 2016.

However the Carlow Kilkenny deputy says he’s accepted his Fianna Fail coalition partner’s apology in the Dáil last night.

And Minister Noonan says now he just wants things to move on:

“It was a serious error that perhaps should have been brought to light to the Taoiseach before this, but it wasn’t. But I thought his apology was very forthright and humble last night in the Dáil” he told KCLR Live. “I would hope we can draw a line under it, and leave it there. But it does highlight, and certainly we can’t take from the fact, that drink driving is completely unacceptable.”