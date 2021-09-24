KCLR BlogKCLR NewsNews & Sport

Minister praises Kilkenny County Council for delivering on housing

A progressive local authority focused on delivery is how Minister Darragh O'Brien described the council

24/09/2021
Minister O'Brien handing over the key to Pairc Nua resident Martin Costello

Sunshine and smiles greeted the Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien on his visit to Kilkenny on Thursday.

The Housing Minister declared a number of local housing projects officially open including 33 new homes in Castlecomer.

Residents of the modern development at Glebeside got their keys in recent months.

May Lacey and her son moved into the new development at Glebeside recently
Alan Hayden and his family moved into their new home in Glebeside recently

 

They were delighted to welcome Minister O’Brien to unveil the plaque yesterday.

You can listen back to this report on Thursday’s Ministerial visit here

 

Residents, council officials and elected members gathered to greet the Housing Minister on his arrival to Glebeside
Housing Minister pictured with elected members at Glebeside, Castlecomer

 

 

Minister O’ Brien praised the local authority for the new development
Minister Darragh O’Brien and the design team from Kilkenny county Council

 

The Minister also checked out the brand new development at Pairc Nua on the Castlecomer Road in the city.

The brand new Pairc Nua development in Kilkenny

18 new homes have been built there on the site of the old Brógmaker guesthouse and pub.

Residents there moved in recently too including Martin Costello who officially received his front door key from Minster O’Brien yesterday.

Minister O'Brien handing over the key to Pairc Nua resident Martin Costello
Paralympic Gold Medallist Martin Costello moved into his new home at Pairc Nua in recent weeks
Elected members and Council CEO Colette Byrne gather to unveil the plaque at Pairc Nua

You can listen back to the KCLR report on Thursday’s Ministerial visit here

The Minister also declared the new link road for Kilkenny’s Western Environs open and viewed new Respond homes at Margaret’s Field on the outskirts of the city.

He had high praise for the local authority and its Housing Department

