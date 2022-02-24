Minister Roderic O’Gorman due in Carlow this afternoon

The Children’s Minister visits Carlow this afternoon.

Roderic O’Gorman, who’s responsible for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, is due on the invitation of local Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

He’s to unveil memorial plaques for all children who died before, during or after birth who are buried in all cemeteries and other known and unknown areas through the county of Carlow.

He’ll perform the honours at 3pm in Shaw Park on the Athy Road with a second at the Town Park.