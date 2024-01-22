Minister Roderic O’Gorman stops off in Kilkenny to help youth at The Drum launch their revamped digital space

Minister Roderic O’Gorman had one venue on his itinerary when visiting Kilkenny today.

He was welcomed to The Drum at MacDonagh Junction which was summed up as “A lively hub of youth work provision”.

He was joined by Green Party colleague, Minister of State and Carlow Kilkenny TD Malcolm Noonan for some speeches as well as entertainment from Late Late Toy Show star Enya Cox from Castlecomer.

KCLR News was there to hear from both as well as some of those involved with the various activities at The Drum;

Afterwards, Minister O’Gorman too spoke with KCLR News’ Edwina Grace to talk about the event, his own youthful visits to Kilkenny city and also of the accommodation of those under international protection as well as those from Ukraine;