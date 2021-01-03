Minister Ryan says reducing exercise limit from 5km to 2km possibility if level 5 doesn’t work

The Transport Minister says reducing the exercise limit from 5 kilometres to 2 is among the possibilities if Level 5 restrictions don’t work this month.

However Eamon Ryan says government will wait to see if the current measures stem rising infection rates.

Almost 3,400 Covid-19 cases were recorded here yesterday – a figure that includes some of the 9,000 cases backlogged by an IT systems failure.

Minister Ryan says further restrictions are a possibility.