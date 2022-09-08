Minister Simon Coveney gives closing speech at ASA conference in Kilkenny

Climate, covid and the conflict in Ukraine have all challenged agriculture as well as other sectors.

So Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney told the 250 people who’d gathered at Lyrath Estate Hotel for the Agricultural Science Association conference.

Theme was ‘Science at the forefront of agricultural sustainability’ with those attending hearing of the pivotal role Irish agricultural scientists are playing in the development and adoption of the technologies needed to reduce emissions from the sector.

An ambitious target of 25% reduction in emissions by 2030 has been set for Irish agriculture.

ASA Vice President and Wexford man Tommy Boland told KCLR News what he belives is the key message from the event:

Minister Coveney gave the closing speech during which he touched on the importance of the relationship between Ireland and the UK being a partnership and more (note: comments re Queen Elizabeth were recorded before her death was announced):