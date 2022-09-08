Minister Simon Harris announces significant investment to upgrade Grennan College Equestrian Centre

Upwards of one million euro is being invested in further education in Thomastown.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has delivered the good news for Grennan College Equestrian Centre this morning.

Speaking there today, Minister Harris said the upgrade will provide fit for purpose facilities for learners and staff there:

“Today we are announcing considerable investment in the Equestrian Centre in Thomastown, which will enhance benefit all who come through the gates and build on the Centre’s success as a key provider of education for the equine industry.

“This significant capital project will enable an upgrade of the existing facility at Grennan College Equestrian Centre, replacing existing prefabricated classrooms and supporting buildings with modern structures. It will allow our education leaders develop new models of delivery and a regional service of excellence in Horsemanship and Equine skills”.

Funding for this project will be provided through SOLAS to Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board.

The project announced today will now move forward to the appointment of a design team, with a view to development of a more detailed project brief in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

