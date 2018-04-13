Minister to address plans to reinstate Town & Borough councils in Kilkenny today
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Minister to address plans to reinstate Town & Borough councils in Kilkenny today

John Paul Phelan has been asked to attend a meeting of the Kilkenny city municipal district

KCLR96FM News & Sport 1 day ago
Less than a minute
Fine Gael's John Paul Phelan pictured during the KCLR Election debate in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR
Fine Gael's John Paul Phelan pictured during the KCLR Election debate in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR

Local Junior Minister John Paul Phelan has been asked to appear before today’s meeting of the Kilkenny City district.

The Minister of State for Local Government is expected to be questioned about any plans to reinstate the old Borough and Town councils – which many Councillors have been calling for.

Michael Doyle, who’s from Inistioge, is currently the Mayor of the City District and he says if it came to it he would be in favour of restoring the Borough Council.

He says it gives the city its own identity and he said it might give the scope for the city area to have its own budget again.

KCLR96FM News & Sport

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close