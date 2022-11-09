Ministers set to approve funding to get redevelopment of North Quays in Waterford city back on track

Ministers will approve 170 million euro for the redevelopment of Waterford city’s North Quays this morning.

It will be the biggest single development project in the history of the city.

It will allow the City and County Council there to appoint a new developer after Falcon Real Estate, backed by Saudi money, failed to meet its funding timetable.

The project includes a 15-storey hotel and conference centre, twin blocks of office space and 300 apartments.

There are also plans to move the train station.

There will be a new transport hub while a pedestrian bridge is also being built across the Suir.