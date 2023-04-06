Ministers Simon Coveney and Stephen Donnelly both due in Kilkenny today

There’s a heavy government presence expected in Kilkenny today with two senior ministers visiting the county.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney is expected this morning for the official opening of the new Tirlán Headquarters and collaboration hub at the Abbey Quarter in the city.

Then this afternoon the Health Minister is doing a whistle stop tour of three spots in Kilkenny and Thomastown.

Stephen Donnelly will officially open the Primary Care centres at Newpark and Thomastown and visit the construction site of new hospital building, at St Columba’s.