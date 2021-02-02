Missing the mountains? Now’s the time to focus on preparing for a return say SEMRA

We’re all missing the freedom of being able to travel to where we want to go.

Under Covid restrictions though only essential journeys outside of our 5km are allowed.

South East Mountain Rescue Association’s members are missing the mountains as much as the rest of us.

2020 was the busiest year for the group with 45 calls but there’s been a significant change this year after Gardaí were quick to clamp down on large crowds who turned up at a number of local beauty spots, some of them in doing so breaching the distance regulations.

The group’s outlined some steps people can take to prepare for a return to hiking and walking – they say:

Sue Nunn was joined by a local member on The Way It Is – listen to the full conversation here: