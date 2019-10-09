Mixed reaction to Budget 2020

Those already feeling the squeeze get no support from Budget 2020 – that’s according to a local Family Resource Centre representative.

Paschal Donohoe’s 1.2 billion euro spend to protect the country against a possible no-deal Brexit’s drawn mixed views locally.

Ann Shortall’s with Bagenalstown FRC and speaking on The Way it is she expressed concern that some of the most vulnerable are going to be impacted again:

However Alan Seery, Partner at O’Neill Foley Chartered Accountants, said the document ‘s provisions have to be considered in context given that we don’t know how bad Brexit will be or when it will happen.

Meanwhile Kilkenny Chamber President Marion Acreman says the cost of living is rising, but the award in this Budget just isn’t there & that will impact local businesses.