Mobile MRI scanner at St Luke’s General Hospital will be operational from next week

We’re just days away from having a mobile MRI service at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny.

Earlier on KCLR we featured Declan McCann of the Friends of St Luke’s who part-funded the equipment,. He’d understood we were looking at a start this Friday – more on that here

But in a statement to KCLR News this afternoon, the HSE says the key date is next Monday, 15th of March.

It adds that the new development is an interim measure to minimise the movement of inpatients and outpatients to scanning services outside the hospital campus.

The service is expected to greatly enhance patient safety during the pandemic and help in obtaining a rapid service and minimising delays for patients in the hospital, awaiting an MRI scan.

It’s as the new permanent MRI Scanner Department is under construction and is due to come on stream in December 2021.