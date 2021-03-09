Carlow and Kilkenny’s new MRI scanner could be operational this week

A new MRI scanner could be operation locally by the end of the week.

A mobile MRI unit arrived at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny yesterday and is being connected up as we speak.

It’s understood that is could be operational by this Friday and will be in place until the long-awaited permanent unit is installed.

Declan McCann from the Friends of St Luke’s was one of the main organisers of a massive fundraising campaign to get a local MRI machine.

He’s been telling KCLR this development is like a gift from above.

Listen back to the conversation with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR LIve here: