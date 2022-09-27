KCLR NewsNews & Sport
More Carlow businesses to close their doors permanently
Silverbacks Gym, Hoseys Grocery and Sam McCauley's are closing.
More local businesses are set to close their doors permanently.
After it was revealed yesterday that Sam McCauleys in Carlow Shopping Centre will close at the end of next month, it’s now emerged that Hosey’s grocery on the Staplestown Road is set to shut at the end of this week.
And the Silverback Gym in Graiguecullen closed its doors last night for a final time.
