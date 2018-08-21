More families outline their frustrations at the lack of school bus places

A growing number of parents are voicing their frustrations over a shortage of school bus places.

Paulstown Dad Gary was yesterday in touch to say his family’s one of nine families in his area affected.

He outlined his frustrations on KCLR Live & it sparked a raft of calls of similar situations. Dozens of families have been told there’s no room on the bus for their children for the new school year and many of them say they don’t have another option with Gowran, Paulstown and Ballyhale among the areas badly affected.

Elaine’s a parent with Ballyhale National School – she may have to take drastic action if her child doesn’t get a seat. A nurse in Waterford, she’s been wondering if she’ll have to give up her job to do the school run on a daily basis.

Sarah’s son is due to start at Ballyhale National School but she’s been told there’s no space on the bus for him.

While Jolyn in Gowran says her son has been on the bus since he started secondary school but now he is heading into Transition year he is off it.

In a statement to KCLR Bus Eireann says the availability of concessionary transport can vary from year to year and cant be guaranteed for the duration of a child’s education cycle.

It also says that where the number of concessionary applications exceed the number of seats available then the seats are allocated via a computerised random selection process.

Others have been sharing their stories on KCLR Live today – if you’ve a story to share please email [email protected]