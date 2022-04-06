More Kinder products recalled from shelves across Kilkenny and Carlow

More Kinder products are being recalled due to concerns over an outbreak of Salmonella.

With Easter fast approaching, stores with supplies of the products are removing them from the shelves while customers who may have already purchased them are being urged not to eat them.

Last week the Food Safety Authority announced recalls for Kinder Surprise 20 gram and Kinder Surprise 20 gram packs of three with similar dates, due to the food poisoning concern.

They’ve now included Kinder Mini Egg 75 gram, Kinder Egg Hunt Kits 150 gram, Kinder Surprise 100 gram and Kinder Schokobons 200 gram.

All of the affected products have best before dates between April 20th and August 21st.