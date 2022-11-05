More rain is expected this weekend, with a weather advisory in place for the entire country

There’s a weather advisory in place for the entire country, with more rain expected this weekend.

No warning is in place, but saturated soils and high river levels locally are likely to cause flooding.

The advisory will last until next Friday.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says the rain will resume tonight (Saturday) and tomorrow. (Sunday)

Speaking with KCLR News he said: “More rain, but thankfully again it’s over night, Saturday night into Sunday now not too heavy but still a bit of rain. Sunday is going to be a mix of sunny spells and showers, and getting breezy. A lot of the showers will stay in the west and the north, but probably will see a couple of showers in Carlow and Kilkenny, and they could get heavy.”