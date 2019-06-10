Over 200 Jobs to be Divided Between Kilkenny & Dublin

Monday 6th June

Kilkenny is to get a share of more than 200 new jobs being created by the end of next year.

Immedis, a company which develops payroll and tax services and software for multinationals will be creating employment in Kilkenny & Dublin. Its parent company Taxback already has its base in Kilkenny city.

The new positions will be in the areas of tax, compliance, IT, software development, marketing, finance and sales and will be divided between the two cities.