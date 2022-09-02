More than 2,000 students in Carlow and Kilkenny set to get their Leaving Cert results

More than 2,000 students in Carlow and Kilkenny will receive their Leaving Cert results this morning.

The class of 2022 will be able to access their results online from 10am through the Candidate Self Service portal or in-person from their school.

1,053 in Kilkenny and 887 in Carlow sat the state exams earlier this year with the Applied Leaving Cert faced into by 58 and 17 respectively.

A helpline for student queries will also open at 11am on freephone 1800 265 165.

The results are expected to match last year’s strong results after the Education Minister, Norma Foley, gave a commitment that this year’s results will be “no lower” than last year.

This morning she says it’s a major milestone for the over 61,000 nationwide who’ll find out how they got on; “It’s a great achievement for them and I’d like to congratulate them and acknowledge really that the past few years have not been easy for them but this wonderful cohort of students have met every challenge along the way so today is such a significant and happy day for them and I’d like to thank them and to thank their parents and families and indeed the school staff who supported them every step of the way”.

Meanwhile, students are being asked to be responsible while they celebrate.

Local Garda Sgt John Duffy “When you’re going out at 7, 8, 9, 10 o’clock at night it may be easy to get where you’re going but when they’re coming home a lot later than that sometimes it’s a lot more difficult and trying to get a taxi or get a bus or whatever it may be at the time may be much more difficult so plan particularly how they’re going to get out and how to get back home”.

He adds “The next part we’d look at is that you’d let somebody know where they’re going and when they’ll be back so if they can at all to let someone know saying they’re going to X pub or club or wherever they may be but when they would hope to be home or when they intend to be home as well so that there is an alert for somebody hasn’t come back or hasn’t gotten home that they know”.