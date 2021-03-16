More than 2,500 gardaí will be on duty across the country for St Patrick’s Day tomorrow.

A policing plan is in place to combat multiple protests.

People are being urged to follow public health guidelines tomorrow and to avoid large gatherings and house parties.

To date gardaí have issued more than 2,100 fines to people for organising or attending a house party.

Officers are appealing to the public to stay at home and will be increasing their patrols at public spaces and checkpoints.

A policing plan is also being rolled out to manage anti-lockdown protests in Dublin which will be supported by air and dog units.

However Gardaí in Carlow and Kilkenny aren’t anticipating any major issues locally.