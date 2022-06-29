KCLR News
More than 30 patients waiting on a bed in St Luke’s hospital for Carlow-Kilkenny today
The number of people on trolleys in St Luke’s hospital has risen again today (Wednesday)
According to the daily report from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there were 31 patients waiting on a bed this morning.
20 of them were in the Emergency Department.
It means the local hospital is still among the busiest in the country today.
Only University hospitals in Limerick, Cork and Galway are reporting higher figures.