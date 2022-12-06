More than 400 Ukrainian children now attending schools in Carlow and Kilkenny

Most of the children who’ve come to Carlow and Kilkenny fleeing the Russian invasion are Primary School age.

There’s 418 Ukrainian students going to local schools since the war started.

Two thirds of the 159 kids registered in Carlow schools are in Primary and 152 out of 259 in Kilkenny.

Kilkenny Council Cathaoirleach Pat Fitzpatrick has been telling KCLR they are integrating really well..

“Our community here in Kilkenny have embraced, have absolutely embraced the Ukrainian community”

He added that it’s crucial we do everything to help them while they are here:

“They’re a beautiful, beautiful people and its really important that we show our kindness and our care for them”