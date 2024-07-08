126,000 families, 4,160 of them locally, will receive the Back-to-school allowance this week.

Over €47.5million is being distributed to help with the cost of school uniforms, shoes and equipment.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphrey’s says the funds will support the school costs of 223,000 children, 3,748 in Kilkenny and 3,463 in Carlow, with the electronic payments being made from today.

Applications for the Back-to-school allowance are still open, with claims being processed up until September 30th.