More than 500 cases of domestic abuse in Kilkenny/Carlow this year

More than 500 domestic abuse incidents have been reported to Gardaí in Kilkenny and Carlow so far this year.

They’re among almost 25 thousand such cases across the country according to new figures up to September 9th 2021.

These include a variety of offences, including violence and a breach of a barring order.

Over a third were in the Dublin region, while here in the Kilkenny/Carlow Divison 546 incidents were recorded.