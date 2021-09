More than 500 cases of domestic abuse in Kilkenny/Carlow this year

More than 500 domestic abuse incidents have been reported to GardaĆ­ in Kilkenny and Carlow so far this year.

They’re among almost 25 thousand such cases across the country according to new figures up to September 9th 2021.

These include a variety of offences, including violence and a breach of a barring order.

Over a third were in the Dublin region, while here in the Kilkenny/Carlow Divison 546 incidents were recorded.