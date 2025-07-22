There’s encouraging news on the housing front for Tullow.

At their recent monthly meeting councillors were told a total of 78 new homes are expected to be allocated by year’s end.

That includes 21 houses on Thomas Traynor Road, 48 homes on Carlow Road and 9 apartments under the Repair and Lease Scheme at Bull McCabe’s Pub.

Councillor Will Paton told KCLR news there were hopes that even more building work would get underway but that project didn’t come to fruition:

“We had expected that we would start another 49 houses in a field next to the health centre on the Shillelagh road but it turns out that the houses were extremely expensive and the Department has asked Respond to look at it again”