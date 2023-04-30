More than a million Euro worth of funding granted to primary and special schools across Carlow and Kilkenny.

More than a million Euro worth of funding has been granted to carry out minor works in primary and special schools across Carlow and Kilkenny.

Education Minister Norma Foley has made the announcement with funds available shortly.

700-thousand Euro’s been allocated to County Kilkenny with 400-thousand going to Carlow.

Arrangements are being made for the early payment of these grants so any works can be carried out ahead of the new school term in September.

Individual schools will decide themselves how to use this money for small-scale improvements to their buildings and grounds.

Or it could be used for furniture, P-E equipment, or IT related equipment.