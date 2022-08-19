KCLR NewsNews & Sport
More than €100,000 raised so far for South Kilkenny family who lost their home last month
A GoFundMe page was set up by the local GAA & Camogie club
More than €100,000 has now been pledged for a south Kilkenny family who lost their home in a blaze last month.
The Kenneally family home in Mullinavat was gutted when a fire broke out on July 28th.
The local GAA and Camogie club started a GoFundMe campaign to help towards the rebuild.
That campaign is currently at over €103,000 and growing.
Donations can be made via the fundraising page.