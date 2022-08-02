South Kilkenny communities rally to help family devastated by fire at their home in Mullinavat

Donations are pouring in for a South Kilkenny family whose home was devastated by fire last week.

The blaze broke out at the Kenneally family home in Mullinavat in the early hours of Thursday morning and spread from a garage which engulfed their house.

Everyone inside managed to get out safely but the house was extensively damaged in the fire.

It subsequently emerged that the house insurance had lapsed leaving the family in a hugely difficult situation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in recent days by their friends in Mullinavat GAA and Camogie Club.

Already more than €65,000 has been pledged to support the family.