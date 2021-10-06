More than €30,000 pledged for family of Carlow man seriously injured in Canada

More than €30,000 has been pledged on Go Fund Me to help the family of a Carlow man who’s been seriously injured in a fall in Canada.

31-year-old Eric Fitzgibbon, who’s living in Vancouver, slipped coming out of an apartment on Sunday and hit his head.

He has undergone complicated surgeries on his brain in recent days and is in intensive care at the moment but likely has a long road ahead.

Eric’s aunt Georgina set up a Go Fund Me page and already more than €31,500 has been raised. (Click here for more and to donate).

His sister Sorcha told KCLR Live they can’t believe the level of support.

