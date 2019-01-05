More than €500,000 in funding going to 106 groups between Carlow and Kilkenny

106 community groups across Carlow and Kilkenny are sharing in a pot of more than half a million euro.

It’s been announced under the government’s Community Enhancement Programme with over €276,000 going to Kilkenny projects and €252,000 going to Carlow.

In Kilkenny, the recipients of the larger amounts are the CKLP Synergy Network, and Gáirdín an Ghorta or the Famine Garden near Dunnamaggin.

In Carlow, the Bagenalstown Family Resource centre is getting €64,000 and manager, Anne Shortall says that’s going towards a new accessible playground.

Over the next four years they intend to add an all-weather pitch and other facilities there as well.