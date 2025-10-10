An Urlingford upgrade and Tullow transformation look set to take place after both areas received allocations under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund.

€20.5m has been announced by Minister Dara Calleary for 30 landmark projects across the country – he says; “I am delighted to announce the successful projects selected from applications to the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund. This €1 billion Fund was established under Project Ireland 2040 to deliver the targeted investment necessary to ensure that rural Ireland continues to grow and prosper and deliver on balanced regional growth that is in everyone’s interests.”

“The projects being invested in today represent the huge ambition that underpins ‘Our Rural Future’ and will have a truly transformational impact right across the country. When complete, these projects will leave a lasting difference on these locations for generations to come, benefitting tens of thousands of families in Rural Ireland.”

Fianna Fáil Deputy Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere says “This investment is about breathing new life into the hearts of our towns and villages,” Deputy Cleere said. “Revitalising our town centres is about more than improving buildings. It creates opportunities for local businesses, attracts visitors, and strengthens community spirit. I am delighted for the people of Tullow and Urlingford.”

He adds; “These projects will breathe new life into our towns, supporting local people and creating shared spaces where communities can thrive,” he added. “From Tullow to Urlingford, we’re making our towns better places to live, work, and visit and that’s something worth celebrating.”

€781,600 is to help the north Kilkenny town as Deputy John McGuinness outlines;

Minister of State Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says the €157,932 for the county Carlow spot will be used for a particular purpose;