More than four hundred people in Kilkenny and Carlow have now tested positive for Covid-19

The numbers diagnosed with coronavirus in Carlow and Kilkenny passed four hundred at the weekend with nine new cases on Saturday and another nine on Sunday.

277 people in Kilkenny have tested positive so far with 139 in Carlow according to the latest figures published by the Department of Health.

It brings to 416 the number that have been diagnosed with the virus locally.

Twelve more people in Ireland being treated for Covid-19 have died and 236 more people have tested positive.