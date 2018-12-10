Mortgage repayments cheaper than rent in Carlow and Kilkenny

It’s cheaper to make a mortgage repayment each month than it is to pay rent in Carlow and Kilkenny.

That’s according to figures compiled for myhome.ie which show the average mortgage payment in Kilkenny is now €781 , while the average rent is €872.

In Carlow, those figures are €669 and €834 respectively – a difference of more than 160 euro.

Speaking to KCLR News, Joey Sheahan of myhomes.ie says they’re already seeing an increase in first-time buyers.

He is Head of Credit and said if you can get your deposit together, now would be a good time to look at buying.