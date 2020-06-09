Most playgrounds to re-open in Kilkenny today

28 Playgrounds around Kilkenny are re-opening this lunchtime.

Some locals were left disappointed to discover they weren’t back open yesterday after the announcement on Friday last that they could if safe to do so.

But Senior Engineer with Kilkenny county council Frank Stafford says they are in a position to open most of them today.

However he says there are strict guidelines for parents to follow including supervision and the use of sanitiser.

Carlow County council is working on getting the playgrounds they are responsible for back open before the week is out.

And Kieran Comerford from the local authority says the same rules will apply there.