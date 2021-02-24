Survivors say the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation should still be extended – despite the retrieval of their audio recordings.

There was criticism recently when it emerged the testimonies given by 550 people were deleted.

But the Department of Children announced last night that back-up tapes had been found, and they are accessible.

It comes ahead of a Dáil debate today on extending the commission by a year.

Fionn Davenport was born in a mother and baby home and he says “It’s absolutely reassuring for survivors in as much as it dampens the bemusement if not the shock at the news that the audio tapes have been destroyed in the first place now until all of the survivor groups or all of survivors in question including those who gave testimony to the Commission, until they’re legitimate questions have been answered satisfactorily then yes I think it should be extended for an extra year”.