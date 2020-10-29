Mother & Baby Home survivors will be allowed to access their personal records

Survivors of Mother and Baby Homes will be allowed access their personal records.

The Government’s clarified that they are legal entitled to a database following controversy over the sealing of archives.

There was a lot of controversy and hurt when legislation was signed into law over the weekend which passed a database, created by a Commission of Investigation, onto Tusla to help with its tracing efforts, while part of an archive would be sealed for 30 years.

However the Attorney General now says the rights of citizens may be affected for GDPR reasons, as people should have access to personal information about themselves.

The Children’s Minister says people can request personal information from the archive BUT any data request can’t infringe on the rights of others.

The Commission of Investigation into Mother and Babies Homes is due to hand over its 4,000 page-long report to the Government tomorrow.

Read the full government statement here